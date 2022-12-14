Star Citizen outlines 3.18’s upcoming ship balancing changes, quality-of-life features, and Jumptown tweaks

While alpha 3.18 of Star Citizen has some bigger ticket items planned like more spaceship racetracks and a refactoring of cargo, there are a variety of smaller features planned for the new build, which CIG has been outlining in focused forum posts.

Among these new features are some more keybindings like gimbal swap commands and a keybind to adjust enhanced stick precision (ESP), tweaks to ballistic shield penetration and the health pools of items, a third iteration of Jumptown that features larger labs and a second drug dispenser along with other updates, and a new outfit that certainly is a style choice.

The patch will also add a long list of quality-of-life updates that update spawn closets, introduce more voice lines for security personnel, tweak prisoner transport mission objectives, and apply a long list of fixes for in-game law affairs.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
