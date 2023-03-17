Diablo IV’s paid closed beta aka ‘early access open beta’ is officially underway

Are you getting your early access open betas mixed up with your open betas and headstarts and actual early access and soft launches? We’re here to help, and you’re gonna need it, as Diablo IV’s “early access open beta” has just begun as of noon EDT – right when this post goes live.

Now to be clear, this is neither an early access nor an open beta. It’s actually a paid closed beta, meaning the only way in is to preorder the game (or eat a lot of chicken – it’s a whole thing). It’s not open in that you can’t just go freely sign up, and it’s not an early access in that it’s not an early launch for the game. It’s merely the “please preorder” event ahead of the actual open beta next weekend, in which anyone and everyone who signed up can participate. See? Clear as mud!

In any case, the doors should be open for those preorder customers as of today, and while your progress this weekend will carry over into next week’s actual open beta, it will not carry over into the live game when it launches June 6th.

Blizzard has previously noted that these tests will be capped at level 25 and will allow players to test out only the early game, specifically the prologue and Act 1, which includes the first zone, Fractured Peaks. You’ll also be limited to the Rogue, Sorcerer, and Barbarian this weekend, and Blizzard is stopping you from rolling more than 10 toons because calm down, bro. There are rewards for participating, including a wolf pack cosmetic for hitting level 20 and two titles for leveling and making it to Kyovashad.

You’ve got until Monday afternoon to play, then next weekend’s event runs from noon on March 24th through the afternoon of the 27th. We’ve got a few folks in the test ourselves, courtesy of Blizzard’s press invites, so we’ll see you in hell!