PSA: Steam’s Spring Sale offers up discounts for MMORPGs and expansions

Are you in the market for a new MMO or MMORPG to play? Then you might be interested to know that the Steam Spring Sale running between now and March 23rd is offering quite a few discounts for our section of the gaming world.

Among the sales going on are deep discounts for Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76, a 50% discount for New World, and discount prices for indies like Temtem, Mortal Online 2, Project Gorgon, and Book of Travels.

If you’re already an owner of some of the larger games, there might still be some goodies for you too, as expansions like Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, ESO High Isle, and Destiny 2’s Beyond Light and Shadowkeep are also discounted during the sale. Be sure to browse if you happen to be in the market – and let us know what you’re snagging so we don’t miss it!