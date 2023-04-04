Lost Ark’s spring update is set to launch on April 12

While Amazon’s New World team is busy putting out fresh fellowshippy fires, the Lost Ark team is blazing forward with its spring update, and it now has a date: April 12th.

The update includes the Hanumatan Level 6 Guardian Raid as the monstrous Hanumatan has awakened from his slumber: “After spectating the state of the world with dispassionate eyes, he has come to a conclusion: Humans are the enemies endangering Arkesia.” Actually, he has a point. But yeah, he must be stopped and all that.

“The update will also feature Brelshaza Hard Mode, which increases the difficulty and rewards for the immersive and challenging 8-player Brelshaza Legion Raid. Brelshaza Hard Mode will require Item Level 1540 for gates 1 & 2, 1550 for gates 3 & 4, and 1560 for gates 5 & 6. This mode also introduces a variety of new challenges and mechanics, along with the opportunity to acquire Ancient accessories. In addition, the April update opens up free and premium levels of Ark Pass Season 3, as well as new progression events, quality of life updates and more.”

See you on April 12th!