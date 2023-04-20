Diablo IV is running a ‘Server Slam’ stress test the weekend of May 12

This morning, we noted the rumor that Blizzard might be plotting another Diablo IV beta, and during the studio’s stream this afternoon, that’s exactly what it confirmed: “From May 12, 12 p.m. – May 14, 12 p.m. PDT, everyone can come to Sanctuary’s defense on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 – along with couch co-op for consoles and cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms – against the armies of the Burning Hells to help us test the durability of our servers.”

This so-called “Server Slam” is basically a stress test with all five classes through the end of Act 1 and to the cap of level 20, but do note that all previous beta progress has been wiped, so you’re starting fresh. On May 13th starting at noon EDT and then every three hours after, the Ashava boss will be spawning to wreck would-be fighters. And yes, there are rewards for taking her down in the form of a new trophy, along with the existing titles and cosmetic wolf pack perk.