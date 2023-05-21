The MOP Up: Don’t fear Last Epoch’s Reaper form

Last Epoch’s Reaper is getting a glow-up with this week’s update! The studio said that it’s improving the visual effects, outfit, and groovy scythes with Patch 0.9.1.

“With the flames rising on May 25th, you’ll now be able to reap the fields of Eterra in style. Reaper form will now also use Reap when you transform, using the skill tree, allowing you to get into the fray right away.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Poison Ivy is DC Universe Online’s newest ally. Just don’t eat a salad in front of her.

Dysterra’s third season is here with perks, additional leveling paths, and uncapped servers.

Vendetta Online’s newest update contained this notice: “Reworking the server and client-side navigational jump calculations to properly include dynamic changes in factional status was not really a trivial thing, but one that certainly was important to do.”

AR walking game WalkScape showed off its character customization, saying, “The only race available in closed beta will be humans, but we intend to expand the customization options with elves, dwarves, halflings etc. later on.”

Tower of Fantasy handed out 200 dark crystals to all players as compensation.

PUBG Battlegrounds added a new recall feature: “Introducing the new recall system, designed to alleviate the sense of frustration felt upon death during team play. Acquire the Blue Chip from the deathbox of a defeated ally and help your teammate rejoin the match!”

Small mobile MMO Eterspire pushed out an update with 30 additional quests and new areas.

Are lockboxes gambling? An Australian court thinks so, and Sony hasn’t been able to get that decision overturned yet.

World of Tanks is fighting on Mars for some reaason:

Fortnite expanded its ranked play offerings:

Ranked play is now live in Battle Royale and Zero Build🎉 Check out the video and let @NickEh30 explain the rest! pic.twitter.com/R3I8EiGbH5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 17, 2023

