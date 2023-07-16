MMO Week in Review: $69 billion

OK, it's 68.7B, but that's no fun

The Microsoft buyout of Activision-Blizzard is likely to be inked early this week, thanks to a judge’s decision not to block the duo from formalizing their partnership ahead of the FTC’s August lawsuit barring the merger.

Meanwhile, Palia is en route for a soft launch open beta, WoW’s Fractures in Time went live, and we discussed the problems still facing SWTOR post-move to Broadsword.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement