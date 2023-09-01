Betawatch: Wayfinder is getting its act together

Peeky boo.

Wayfinder is just like you and me insofar as the game is still kinda working on getting its stuff together. In this particular case, it’s less like “the game really needs to do the dishes because the sink is full and why haven’t you emptied the dishwasher when the load in there has been clean for like two days” and more like “letting people log in properly,” so that’s different, but the studio is owning it. Compensations are here for the launch mess and people are getting in. Pobody’s nerfect?

Heck, even Palia isn’t perfect. Sure, it had a smoother launch, but if it was so perfect, then why would it have needed a patch? To add content? A likely story. (Also a true one, but hush. You heard me. Hush.)

As long as you’re hushing, why not check out our full list of games in testing just below our roundup of all the beta stories from this week? And then you can chime in down in the comments about the various things going on in betas down in the comments. You can stop hushing then. Unless you want to speculate about the sink being full and the dishwasher not getting emptied. That’s not a real story, it’s not based on anything from my life, you don’t know me, hush up.

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open Testing Open testing
Closed Testing Closed testing
Paid Access Paid access
Legitimate MMORPG Legit MMORPG
Multiplayer Multiplayer
Malingering in Perpetual Testing Malingering

Paid AccessLegitimate MMOThe Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOAero Tales Online: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOAge of Water: Paid closed beta
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOAnvil Empires: Intermittent alpha
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOArcane Waters: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingArcfall: Pre-alpha
Closed TestingMultiplayerARK 2: Closed testing
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOAshes of Creation: Alpha two in planning
Closed TestingMultiplayerAshfall: Closed beta
Closed TestingMultiplayerASKA: Closed beta
Paid AccessMultiplayerBattlebit: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOBellatores: Closed testing
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOBitcraft: Closed alpha incoming
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOBlue Protocol: Launching worldwide in 2024
Paid AccessMultiplayerBook of Travels: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingCamelot Unchained: Closed beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingChronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOChrono Odyssey: Closed testing
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOCinderstone Online: Closed beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingCity of Titans: Alpha
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOCoreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOCorepunk: Closed alpha, open testing scheduled for September
Paid AccessMultiplayerCraftopia: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerThe Crew Motorfest: Closed testing
Paid AccessMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingDark and Darker: Paid early access, legal troubles.
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingDark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingDarkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)
Closed TestingMultiplayerThe Day Before: Closed alpha (delay drama)
Closed TestingMultiplayerThe Division Heartland: Closed testing
Paid AccessLegitimate MMODreamworld: Pre-alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMODune Awakening: Closed testing
Paid AccessMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingECO: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingEleven: Closed alpha
Open TestingMultiplayerEnlisted: Beta
Paid AccessMultiplayerEvercore Heroes: Paid testing, updates stopping with a focus on a redesign
Closed TestingMultiplayerFae Farm: Closed testing, launch planned for September 8th
Open TestingMultiplayerThe First Descendant: Beta in September
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOFractured Online: Paid beta access
Closed TestingMultiplayerFractured Veil: Back in closed development
Paid AccessMultiplayerFrozen Flame: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOGenfanad: Alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOIlysia: Beta two through August 23rd
Open TestingLegitimate MMOInferna: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOKurtzpel: Closed beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingLast Oasis: Early access (abandoned?)
Closed TestingMultiplayerLost Skies: Closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerMonster Hunter Now: Closed beta
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMonsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMortal Exodus: Closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerMultiverse: Returned to closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerNightingale: Ongoing closed events
Open TestingMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingNoah’s Heart: Beta
Open TestingLegitimate MMOOdd Giants: Alpha
Paid AccessMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingOutlaws of the Old West: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerPalia: Open beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOPantheon: Intermittent backer alpha
Closed TestingMultiplayerParty Animals: Closed testing starting September 1st
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOPast Fate: Closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerPath of Exile 2: Beta June 2024
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOPax Dei: Closed alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOPerfect New World: Closed beta
Open TestingLegitimate MMOPow Vista: Open beta (mobile)
Closed TestingMultiplayerProject F4E: Closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerProject Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOProject Gorgon: Early access beta
Closed TestingMultiplayerProject Loki: Closed beta
Open TestingMultiplayerProject ST: Closed testing, open event ended
Open TestingMultiplayerProsperous Universe: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerReturn Alive: Closed beta
Open TestingLegitimate MMOReign of Guilds: Intermittent open beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOSamuTale: “Paid closed alpha early access” according to the developer, which is just early access, come on dude
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingSeed: Alpha (drama, crypto link and weird comms blockout?)
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOShadow’s Kiss: Early access (but read this first)
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOShip of Heroes: Beta testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingSkull and Bones: Closed beta
Closed TestingMultiplayerSpellcraft: Alpha
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingStar Citizen: Backer alpha
Paid AccessMultiplayerStarbase: Early access open alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOTarisland: Beta
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOThrone & Liberty: Korean closed beta, western launch delayed into 2024
Paid AccessMultiplayerValheim: Early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerV Rising: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingValiance Online: Closed beta
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOThe Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Closed TestingMultiplayerWarcraft Rumble: Soft launching, changed name, everything is fine
Open TestingLegitimate MMOWaven Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerWayfinder Early access ahead of full launch

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!

Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Betawatch every week for a run-down of MMOs that are still on the road to launch, even if they appear to have set up a permanent residence in a shed called early access.

