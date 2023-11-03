Betawatch: Tarisland’s next beta wave begins November 15

If you thought that Tarisland was going to just slink into the night and try to pretend that it had never promised to release… why would you think that? That’s not even remotely realistic. Of course that’s not what’s happening. It’s starting the next round of its beta testing on November 15th, and it’s talking about new classes and its design philosophy. That’s where we’re at right now, folks.

Meanwhile, Throne & Liberty is launching on December 7th in South Korea. This is significant both because it’s a launch date for a title that has been in some form of development basically forever and because it means that the game is launching in just over a month. It’ll have a hard time fitting in more than one complete redesign before that happens.

Is the beta news roundup just below full of quite this level of snark? You’ll have to check it out to find out, but we also do have that handy-dandy list of every game we know of in testing just below. And of course you can let us know in the comments if something slipped to a new test phase without us noticing; we always appreciate that.

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open testing

Closed testing

Paid access

Legit MMORPG

Multiplayer

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Age of Water: Paid closed beta

Anvil Empires: Intermittent alpha

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

ARK 2: Closed testing

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning

Ashfall: Closed beta

ASKA: Closed beta

Battlebit: Early access

Battle Crush: Beta

Bellatores: Closed testing

Bitcraft: Alpha planned for 2024

Blue Protocol: Launching worldwide in 2024, technical tests starting November 8th

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Chrono Odyssey: Closed testing

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Early access

Corepunk: Next beta in November

Craftopia: Early access

The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing

Dark and Darker: Paid early access, legal troubles.

Dark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)

Darkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)

The Day Before: Closed alpha, delayed until December

The Division Heartland: Closed testing

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dune Awakening: Closed testing

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Evercore Heroes: Paid testing, updates stopping with a focus on a redesign

Fae Farm: Closed testing, launch planned for September 8th

The First Descendant: Crossplay beta

Fractured Online: Paid beta access, relaunch November 8

Fractured Veil: Back in closed development, early access delayed to 2024

Frozen Flame: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Ilysia: Early access

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access (abandoned?)

Legendarium Online: Paid alpha access

Lost Skies: Closed testing

Monster Hunter Now: Closed beta

Monsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha

Mortal Exodus: Closed testing

Multiversus: Returned to closed testing

Nightingale: Ongoing closed events

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Odd Giants: Alpha

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Open beta

Pantheon: Intermittent backer alpha, new extraction spinoff

Past Fate: Closed testing

Path of Exile 2: Beta June 2024

Pax Dei: Closed alpha

Perfect New World: Closed beta

Pow Vista: Open beta (mobile)

Project Crawl: Closed testing

Project F4E: Closed testing

Project Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Project Loki: Closed beta

Project ST: Closed testing, open event ended

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Quinfall: Beta delayed to 2024

Return Alive: Closed beta

Reign of Guilds: Intermittent open beta

SamuTale: “Paid closed alpha early access” according to the developer, which is just early access, come on dude

Seed: Active development, playtest through October 29th

Seekers of Skyveil: Closed alpha on October 20th

Shadow’s Kiss: Early access (but read this first)

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed beta

Spellcraft: Alpha

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Tarisland: Second closed beta November 15th

Throne & Liberty: Korean closed beta, western launch delayed into 2024

Trimurti Online: Stress testing

Valheim: Early access

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Warhaven: Early access

Waven Early access

Wayfinder Early access ahead of full launch

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!

Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Betawatch every week for a run-down of MMOs that are still on the road to launch, even if they appear to have set up a permanent residence in a shed called early access.