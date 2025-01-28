New World kicks off a series of double XP weeks starting today

Following the recovery of New World from the issues affecting the PvP season servers last week, players will be hungry for the double XP weeks coming to the game starting on January 28th. Indeed, while there’s no new PvE content in the near future, players who want to level up something, ranging from crafting to gathering to weapons, are going to be very well served by the event. And just to make doubly sure that you mix up your playstyle at least a little bit, these double XP weeks are themed. It’s not double XP on everything, but double XP on specific activities through the event period.

The first week, which starts today, will see doubled gains for gathering, so you’ll want to move 16 tons of mining material along with an undisclosed amount of lumber. Following that will be a double refining XP week starting February 25th, then double weapon XP starting on March 18th. As you can probably tell, there are off weeks in the middle, so you won’t just roll from double gathering to double refining. Check out the full schedule and get ready for the leveling in the near future.