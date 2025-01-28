Dark and Darker Mobile will include US players in its soft launch next week

Dark and Darker is indeed headed to mobile soft launch next week – and not just in Canada as planned, as US players will also be included in the release.

“KRAFTON, Inc. announced that it will expand Dark and Darker Mobile’s soft launch, originally set for Canada, to now include the United States on Feb. 4. This expansion follows strong feedback from North American players eager for early access to the game.”

Readers will recall that Dark and Darker Mobile is the mobile spinoff of Krafton/Ironmace’s Dark and Darker, a grimdark multiplayer extraction RPG that plays like a mash-up of an MMO, MOBA, and battle royale. The mobile version is also multiplayer with PvPvE content, a PvP arena, and guilds. Dark and Darker has done well for itself in its PC early access, with “mostly positive” reviews and over 50,000 peak concurrent players on Steam, though that’s fallen under 20,000 since the holidays.

Registration is still open on the official site for Android and iOS devices; the full global launch is still expected by summer.