Survivalbox Enshrouded sets launch target of spring 2026 as Pact of the Flame goes live

It’s a hardwritten rule in the great codex of survival games that they must launch in January, which means quite a few of them also have birthdays in January – including Enshrouded, which first busted out into early access a year ago this week. Keen Games is taking the occasion to drop several reveals for the community, then – including the news that the game is now on track to officially launch in spring 2026.

“Keen Games has almost fully completed its 2024 roadmap and proudly reveals the new 2025 Early Access roadmap plans to succeed in their delightfully surprising and humbling first year in EA,” the team’s announcement reads. “Players already engaged in the game or jumping on for the first time in 2025 can expect new features like an event system using portals to thematic and exciting new worlds, base raids on separate islands, added weather events, teleportation to other servers, sharing worlds/builds with the community, a new biome that centers on the implementation of dynamic water, and so much more in multiple content updates spanning the year. Players can expect other Enshrouded fun like community events, contests, and surprises yet to be un-shrouded as we venture towards launching 1.0.”

In the meantime, the game’s fifth update, Pact of the Flame, is also live this week; it includes proximity chat, multiplayer text chat, emotes, a first-person camera mode for building, and over 70 new items for building.