Marvel Snap has a new US publisher: Marvel Heroes boss David Brevik’s Skystone Games

Marvel Snap players have been through a lot over the last few weeks: The game was taken out in the crossfire of the US government’s TikTok ban, then down for several days even after TikTok was reinstated, followed by studio Second Dinner posting up the world’s most insane compensation package and telegraphing that it was planning to secure a new publisher to avoid future catastrophes the next time the US government, you know, strokes out from gross incompetence.

Anyhow, Second Dinner is already zipping ahead on that last one: It’s replacing Nuverse with US publisher Skystone Games.

“To ensure this never happens again, and with the help of our current publisher Nuverse (Thank you!), we’ve already signed agreements and started the work to bring almost all operational and publishing responsibilities in-house at Second Dinner with support from a new U.S.-based publisher, Skystone Games. This has been a full-team effort between Second Dinner, Nuverse, Skystone and Marvel.”

Skystone isn’t a rando company; it’s David Brevik’s company. Brevik, of course, has serious history in the MMO and multiplayer genres as well as with the Marvel IP; he’s not only one of the key Diablo II creators and Torchlight alum but the former boss of Marvel Heroes. He formed up Skystone back 2020 specifically to publish “hidden gems.” Snap is hardly hidden, but the partnership just makes sense given the Marvel tie-in.