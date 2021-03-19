Final Fantasy XIV schedules its next producer letter for April 2

Final Fantasy XIV fans do not have some of the usual mysteries to answer about patch 5.5 at this point. It’s a well-known fact that the patch will arrive on April 13th, since that’s also the start of the game’s PlayStation 5 beta testing. However, there are still plenty of details yet to be revealed about the patch as a whole, and that’s where the next live letter from the producer comes in, which is currently scheduled to take place on April 2nd at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

