Final Fantasy XIV schedules its next producer letter for April 2

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
SIR

Final Fantasy XIV fans do not have some of the usual mysteries to answer about patch 5.5 at this point. It’s a well-known fact that the patch will arrive on April 13th, since that’s also the start of the game’s PlayStation 5 beta testing. However, there are still plenty of details yet to be revealed about the patch as a whole, and that’s where the next live letter from the producer comes in, which is currently scheduled to take place on April 2nd at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

The second letter about the patch will in all likelihood contain the patch trailer as well as more detailed information and screenshots about the various changes coming to the game with patch 5.5, including a preview of the fights involved. Obviously, fans will need to wait a little bit longer for all of the details, but the date alone should help get fans excited about the next set of revelations.

Source: Official Site
