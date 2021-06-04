Star Citizen talks about the creation of the Bengal carrier and hosts a competition to celebrate Pride

During the Invictus Launch Week event in Star Citizen, fans were treated to a special arrival as part of the UEE Navy’s show of might: the Bengal carrier in all its fully functional glory, which happens to be the focus of this week’s episode of Inside Star Citizen.

In the video we learn about the challenges of bringing the Bengal into the PU, from updating its design to the staggering size causing performance issues to making sure the ship’s 90 turrets function properly. While the Bengal is mostly a party piece for the Invictus event, it also reportedly provided some learning moments for the devs, as work to optimize the ship and setting up turret AI functions can mean new things for Star Citizen as a whole going forward.

The second half of the video had another sprint report, which featured some new station terminal UI designs; a look at the Greycat armor in action; a production preview of hacking gameplay currently scheduled for alpha 3.15, including hacking chip designs and a quick peek at the hacking HUD; updates on progress for the Aegis Redeemer, Crusader Ares starfighter, and a shuttlecraft players will ride in Orison; and another look at Orison at night.



In other Star Citizen news, CIG is celebrating Pride Month by hosting a contest that urges players to “show their colors” in any way they wish, whether it’s via screenshot, crafting something IRL, or making a video. The creations made by the community will be included in a Pride gallery on Star Citizen’s website, and 10 of the best submissions will receive a Drake Cutlass Red.