Path of Exile’s patch fixes flask bugs and damage reduction issues later this week

Let’s be realistic, patch notes for bug fixing patches just aren’t all that exciting. It’s no mark against the developers working on Path of Exile, of course; we’re all happy to see plenty of bugs being addressed and fixed. Things like flasks getting reused multiple times when they weren’t supposed to are definitely bugs that should be addressed and fixed right away. But we’re sorry to admit that these patch notes are not terribly exciting. They’re just not. Sorry.The patch is planned to arrive later this week, so you won’t have to wait very long before it’s fully implemented.
Source: Official Site
This league has been a total bust. They really need QOL league. The Q & A with Chris really demonstrated how out of touch they are with their base