Elder Scrolls Online’s Waking Flame DLC and update 31 are live on console today

“Red Petal Bastion: For centuries, the noble Knights of the Silver Rose had protected the people from Tamriel from the forces of Oblivion, but recently, the order has begun indiscriminately looting nearby shrines to collect holy relics, which they add to their fortress, the Red Petal Bastion. A devotee of Azura needs your help to confront this once-noble order, reclaim his stolen artifacts, and discover the secret behind the order’s sudden and violent turn.
“The Dread Cellar: Whispered to be one of the Empire’s most-feared prisons, the Dread Cellar, long thought abandoned, has begun emanating mysterious magical energies. Now home to the cultists of the Waking Flame and their Daedric minions, this once-feared site holds new evils for any would-be adventurers. A pair of Imperial Battlemages needs your assistance in their investigation of the prison’s activity, but what role does the Dread Cellar’s own past have in the cultists’ fiendish plans? And to what lengths might the Battlespire go to protect the Empire’s secrets?”
Man, checking out reddit and some other channels for ESO to see that…there doesn’t seem to be any significant issues and most folks are just talking about the game and shit like regular is wild compared to looking at the dumpster fire that is the FO76 reddit right now.
Seriously, building a brand new team from scratch working with a purpose-built engine for the game is really paying huge dividends for Bethesda. Taking existing internal teams (I believe, at least) and giving them the same technically garbage engine for FO76 is similarly paying dividends, just very negative ones.
Yes, I’m still salty about 76 and will continue to be, despite my deep enjoyment of it, for the fact that clown shows seem to operate better and more consistently than the FO76 team can manage with the game. Wish I was more into ESO (I keep trying), because the quality bar is way higher and it’s great seeing the game continue to do well and thrive.