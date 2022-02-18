Final Fantasy XIV’s director and scenario writer discuss the twists and turns of Endwalker

Eliot Lefebvre
For those of you who still haven’t played through the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker story, this narrative goes places. It features some scenes within its first act that seem as if they should be at the climax of the third act, some surprising reappearances of fan favorite characters, and a lot of birds. (The birds are important.) A new interview with producer and director Naoki Yoshida and scenario writer Natsuko Ishikawa sheds some light on a few of these twists and turns, aside from things that we already knew like how Emet-Selch was always planned for reappearance even before he got popular in Shadowbringers.

Ishikawa, for example, talks about drawing inspiration from war documentaries to construct the Garlemald segment of the story, as well as poins out that the central antagonist of the story may not be the “evil” some players expect. (The interview itself makes the error of conflating “antagonist” with “villain.”) Yoshida discusses how Zenos was unique among antagonists as seeing the player character as just another adventurer, while also noting that providing a solid conclusion in this expansion was important to give a proper sense of emotional closure. Check out the full interview for more, and, well… keep your eyes peeled tonight, since the next letter from the producer is happening tonight.

Source: Gamesradar
