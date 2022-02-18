Final Fantasy XIV’s director and scenario writer discuss the twists and turns of Endwalker

For those of you who still haven’t played through the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker story, this narrative goes places. It features some scenes within its first act that seem as if they should be at the climax of the third act, some surprising reappearances of fan favorite characters, and a lot of birds. (The birds are important.) A new interview with producer and director Naoki Yoshida and scenario writer Natsuko Ishikawa sheds some light on a few of these twists and turns, aside from things that we already knew like how Emet-Selch was always planned for reappearance even before he got popular in Shadowbringers.

