Betawatch: Prosperous Universe gets a launch date from early access

There’s no need to mince words here: We are always happy when a game moves out of early access into actual launch. Often “early access” is just a nebulous state that games exist in for basically forever with no forward movement, after all. So it’s a good thing that Prosperous Universe now has a firm launch date of April 20th, at which point it’s moving from an early access title into a full launch state. Hooray!
Other beta news? Yeah, you got it:
- Vampiric sandbox V Rising is not moving out of early access but into early access on May 17th, opening up to a wider pool of potential players.
- Palia’s alpha testers broke the game with pies. Just making lots of pies. All the pies you could possibly want. Piepocalypse, you get it.
- One final test awaits Dual Universe’s final pre-release update. There’s a lot of “just one more” in that statement, huh?
- Last but not least, Embers Adrift has updated people on the changes made to the game throughout its most recent beta testing wave.
Ah, going into early access, getting out of early access… it’s enough to make you nostalgic for the old days, isn’t it? Let’s all feel nostalgic as we check out the games in testing in the list just below, why not. As always, if something slipped into another test phase without us noticing along the way, let us know down in the comments. We appreciate it.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access, launching on April 20th
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha testing
V Rising: Closed beta, early access on May 17th
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access