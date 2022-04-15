Skyforge kicks off its anniversary event for costumes, fireworks, and familiar rewards

It’s hard to believe that Skyforge has been out and playable for seven years now. The official announcement of this year’s anniversary event doesn’t include a duration of operation, either, so you’d have to do some research to find out when the game actually launched. But the important thing is that you can take part in the newest anniversary event, decoding prophecies after you save mortals, with each prophecy having specific conditions you need to fulfill. Doing so provides you with Threads of Destiny that can be exchanged for new fireworks, a new costume, new capes, or familiar rewards from previous iterations of the event.

