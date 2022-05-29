The MOP Up: MU Origin 3 ‘launches’ into open beta

The latest chapter of the MU saga is here, as MU Origin 3 launched its open beta this past week. Players can now check out this mobile title on iOS and Android to experience the latest and greatest in the franchise

“MU Origin 3 is a bold reimagining of the classic MU franchise, one that frees itself from the traditional 2.5D perspective and soars into full, gorgeous 3D visuals in a vast world spanning over 5 million square meters. Pursuing foes above the clouds, explore the highest tips of the Glacial Peaks, scour the ocean’s hidden-most depths for treasure, and do it all at up to 120fps.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Moonlight Sculptor’s first anniversary is upon us, and the dev team had plenty to say about gifts, events, and the future!

Mobile MMO Araka launched in Southeast Asia, apparently with over 300,000 pre-registrations.

Daybreak is still striving to address performance issues with PlanetSide 2’s west coast servers.

Tencent didn’t have a great Q1 2022, as profits are down 52%. The studio also predicted that China would be slower to approve titles in the future.

Games industry vet Geoff Keighley predicted that there will be fewer gaming showcases in 2022.

Halo Infinite Head of Design Jerry Hook left Xbox for an undisclosed location, following a group of other devs who have done the same.

MU Archangel pushed out Update 1.08 with the Angel Incarnate system, the Hall of Spirits dungeon, the Crown, and a new pet system.

Space sim Infinite Lagrange announced the formation of a new faction, the Prospectors: “Especially in the exploration of Lagrange Nodes, prospectors have to find appropriate observation points for space warping first and conduct tens of thousands of beacon casting experiments to obtain relatively accurate warp information.”

Legends of Runeterra has a full revamp of its Path of Champions on the way:

Battlefield 2042 is addressing “core issues” such as maps, gameplay, and content before launching its first season:

