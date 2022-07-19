Check out the races for dragon riding in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

One of the major new features coming with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is, well, riding your own dragon around the map and getting to swoop, climb, and soar across the landscape. But if there are already mechanics in place for letting you enjoy a more velocity-based and player-controlled flight system, why not spice things up with some racing? Yes, dragon riding races are a thing in the expansion, and Wowhead has previewed all of the races in the first zone for players to find and try out.

Successfully completing the races and getting medals for fast completion will award players with achievements, although there are currently no rewards for those achievements beyond bragging rights. Still, the races look like fun if you’re enjoying the dragon riding system, and they’re certainly diverse enough. Check out the races in the Azure Span and get a good sense of how it will feel flying your dragon in practice from a video guide to each.