Check out the races for dragon riding in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Eliot Lefebvre
No, you can't ride yourself, Alexstraza.

One of the major new features coming with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is, well, riding your own dragon around the map and getting to swoop, climb, and soar across the landscape. But if there are already mechanics in place for letting you enjoy a more velocity-based and player-controlled flight system, why not spice things up with some racing? Yes, dragon riding races are a thing in the expansion, and Wowhead has previewed all of the races in the first zone for players to find and try out.

Successfully completing the races and getting medals for fast completion will award players with achievements, although there are currently no rewards for those achievements beyond bragging rights. Still, the races look like fun if you’re enjoying the dragon riding system, and they’re certainly diverse enough. Check out the races in the Azure Span and get a good sense of how it will feel flying your dragon in practice from a video guide to each.

Source: Wowhead
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard's ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick's resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
