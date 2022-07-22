EVE Online and Star Citizen’s Battle of the Bricks LEGO spaceship build-off concludes today

The battle for supremacy between Star Citizen and EVE Online will be decided through the crucible of plastic toy brick combat. The finale of the Battle of the Bricks LEGO building challenge is happening today, July 22nd, at 1:00 p.m. EDT, and will be broadcast on Star Citizen’s Twitch channel.

Readers might remember that this whole contest started off with some Twitter-based tête-à-tête between the two games regarding player-built LEGO replices of in-game spaceships, which then transformed into a community and developer challenge for both titles.

Today marks the apex of the affair as community team members from both games will have to build a Banu Merchantman replica and a Primae replica, along with the promise of “torturous” challenges to raise money for Extra Life on top of giveaways and trivia.



Teamwork makes the dream work & nobody know that better than @bexz_in_space, @CCP_Convict & @CCP_Zelus. @RobertsSpaceInd don't stand a chance! Don't miss seeing our community team crush Star Citizen at the Battle of the Bricks finale stream at 17:00 UTC. https://t.co/3Q0q6RqqRw pic.twitter.com/pTX8iKRomu — EVE Online (@EveOnline) July 22, 2022



