Grab a new-player bonus pack key for IGG’s multiplayer Castle Clash

IGG’s PC-and-mobile multiplayer battle royale Castle Clash has another blast of free keys for in-game items for our readers to kickstart play in the game’s latest update, the highlight of which is a brand-new monster system.

Each key is valued by IGG at $200 and unlocks the following: Resource Select Box I x20, Breakthrough Select Box I x10, Castle Chest V x50, Event Coin x5, Magic Powder x50, Jar of Gems x50, Prime Hero Card V x2, Hero Card (Official Events) x2, Hero Skin Scraps Box V x100, Honor Badge Pack III x1000, EXP Pack III x2000, Mastery Essence I x1000, Title Talent Badge x200, Legendary Hero Vestige x300, Work Hammer V x200, Prime Insignia Chest III x2, Insignia Enhance Rock III x5, Spawning Agent x500, Pet Essence x500, and Gear Scroll (Gold) x10.

Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









1998 keys left!

To redeem your code, enter your IGG ID and key in the game’s redemption page. You can also log in to Castle Clash to redeem your gift by expanding the menu options in-game and tapping on the gear icon to open Settings; once there, tap on the right-most gift box icon and enter your code to receive your gift. You can find your IGG ID by tapping the expandable button at the bottom-left corner of the main interface in-game, then expanding the menu options and tapping the gear icon.

Do note that keys work only for new players who register an account for the game between August 5th and September 15th, anywhere in the world, and only once per account. Keys must be applied within 24 hours of registration; they expire September 15th, 2022.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!