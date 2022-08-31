Kickstarted indie MMO Genfanad will formally launch on September 27

MMO players are uncomfortably comfortable with the idea that Kickstarter MMOs linger in unfinished states for years, but that will not be the fate of Rose-Tinted Games’ Genfanad, which officially announced a September 27th Steam launch today.

The indie MMO first hit our radar over a year ago as a “nostalgic browser-based MMORPG” that aimed to “[throw] traditional RPG tropes on their head.” It offers multiple skills, biomes, PvE, and PvP, and though it slyly dubs itself a “generic fantasy adventure,” its quirky vibe suggests it’s anything but. It went to Kickstarter last June with a playable game and sought only $10,000 to finish up, but it brought in double that sum and launched almost immediately into player testing thereafter.

To date, “2,500 players have created in-game accounts and have logged 3,600 hours of total playtime during the Alpha test,” the studio says; it’s also vowed that this release is meant to be not the “be-all-end-all of the game’s development” but rather a “limited version” that will see the game “grow slowly” over time.