World of Warcraft plops Dragonflight’s pre-patch with talent and UI overhaul on the PTR

If sitting in interminable queues for WoW Classic isn’t bringing you joy, how about doing some scouting and testing for that other fall World of Warcraft release, that little thing called Dragonflight?

Yep, Blizzard updated the beta last night with what is essentially a large chunk of the expansion pre-patch, which includes the new talent system for most of the classes (the Paladin and Monk are noticeably absent); the proliferation of the Mage, Priest, and Rogue to all remaining classes; the new HUD interface; and the new “precognition” PvP talent for ranged casters and healers that grants them a nice buff if some dummy hits them with an interrupt at the wrong time.

If you wouldn’t be caught dead doing unpaid QA, that’s OK because Reddit’s already done it for you, determining that Blizzard’s also tweaked the map and boat countdowns.

