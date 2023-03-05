MMO Week in Review: Returning to Cantha

The first episode of Guild Wars 2’s post-End-of-Dragons not-a-living-story season rolled out this week, sending players back to Cantha with the crew to solve a mystery in Gyala Delve.

Meanwhile, Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion released, we got a look at upcoming MMO sandbox Pax Dei, Bless Global failed its Steam crypto racket, and we explored the impact Section 230 has on MMORPGs.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement