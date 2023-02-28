Destiny 2’s Lightfall and Season of Defiance are officially live

It’s finally here: Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion is officially live as of this afternoon, on every dang platform the game works on, along with the Season of Defiance.

“Lightfall is the penultimate chapter in Destiny 2’s ongoing Light & Darkness Saga and will find Guardians encountering the malevolent forces of the Shadow Legion, exploring a secret city hidden on the surface of Neptune, and discovering a new Darkness-powered subclass: Strand,” Bungie says.

“In Lightfall, Guardians will be tasked with preventing the apocalypse by stopping the Witness and its newest disciple, Calus. Along the way, Guardians will cross paths with the Shadow Legion, including the terrifying and formidable new Tormentors, who are bent on causing devastation in the high-tech capital of Neomuna. Guardians will wield a new subclass power in Lightfall; Strand will give the ability to pluck the threads that bind the universe together, creating unprecedented combat and movement capabilities. Strand will grant powerful new attacks for each Guardian class to use in unique ways, in addition to a new grapple ability which will greatly increase their mobility and traversal options throughout the game.”

Destiny 2’s raiding scene will be waiting just 10 more days for its next big thing as well, as the Root of Nightmares raid releases on March 10th.

Source: Press release