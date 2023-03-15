Neverwinter’s Menzoberranzan launches March 28 ahead of the game’s tenth birthday

Cryptic and Gearbox formally announced that Neverwinter’s Menzoberranzan module will roll out to PC and console on March 28th. Menzoberranzan is the game’s 25th module, and it represents the second part of a two-part storyline by no less than the Salvatores themselves.

“The upcoming major update for the free-to-play Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG will bring the epic conclusion of the two-part storyline and campaign written in collaboration with New York Times best-selling author R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore — that was first introduced in the previous module, Northdark Reaches,” Cryptic says today. “For the first time ever in Neverwinter, players will be able to explore the drow city of Menzoberranzan, the fabled home of the legendary Dungeons & Dragons character Drizzt Do’Urden. Inspired by R.A. Salvatore’s hit trilogy book series, The Way of the Drow, players will encounter beloved D&D characters, including Drizzt, and experience the events that occur between the final two books, Glacier’s Edge and Lolth’s Warrior.”

“Heroes brave enough to answer Jarlaxle Baenre’s call for aid will discover plenty of new content within Neverwinter, including the new Menzoberranzan Adventure Zone. For surviving the deadly streets of the famed drow city, players will need to avoid drow patrols and evade assassins that await you. While exploring this region of the Underdark, expect to discover new quests, encounter both friend and foe in challenging battles – including heroic encounters — and unearth epic rewards as you explore epic locations across Menzoberranzan in the Underdark of Faerûn.”

The update also includes updates for mounts, insignias, and companions, plus a new trial and festivities for the game’s 10the anniversary – and no, you didn’t read that wrong. And as a treat, Cryptic notes that “Neverwinter is now optimized for Xbox Series X|S and runs natively for both platforms” with improved framerate and cross-gen multiplayer.

In related news, ScreenRant has an interesting interview with the Salvatores and Neverwinter executive producer Brett Norton; R.A. Salvatore notes that the module in particular was a collaborative effort based on what Cryptic wanted to add to the game, not just an adaptation.