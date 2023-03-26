The MOP Up: Open-world tactical RPG Wartales releases next month

Looking to wage medieval war in a different format? You’ll soon get your chance with Wartales, an open-world tactical RPG that’s fully luanching on Spril 12th on Steam.

“The Great Plague has ripped through the population only to fester for centuries in the souls of those who remain. Players must fight for food and funds to fuel an ever-expanding crew, scour forsaken villages, abandoned mines and more, all to uncover the scarred and complicated history of a battle-ravaged world.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

PUBG Battlegrounds laid out plans for the rest of 2023, including committing to Normal Chill mode, boosting Ranked Mode, a new map called Neon, and an arcade revamp.

Preparations are in the works for Dark Age of Camelot’s spring festival, which includes a repeatable quest from now through April 6th.

Electronics Extreme will be publishing Grenado Espada M in Thailand, while Megaxus Infotech will handle Indonesia.

Realm of the Mad God is looking to hire remote artists to help it with a huge rework update.

Infinite Lagrange launched an experimental test server: “On this server, Explorers will be able to experience new game content in advance and give the official team suggestions and feedback on improvements, working together to build a grander and more diverse future for our galaxy.”

Grab yourself a small Riders of Icarus patch, why not! Or a tiny assembly of Dauntless bug fixes!

A Rust fan meeting was called off because of death threats. Lovely.

War Thunder’s latest update changed how missiles affect planes: “In order to make flight the characteristics of all missiles more authentic, their induced drag has been significantly increased. This results in increasing energy drop in maneuvering, as well as at low-speed flight.”

“Second Life will be ending support for LSL’s long deprecated XML-RPC methods later this year,” Linden Labs said.

Apex Legends created a new studio branch in Madison, WI — its fourth such studio.

Prosperous Universe is taking a creative marketing approach: “We will be launching some promos on an app called LootBoy, where interested gamers will get exposed to the game and it won’t cost us anything.”

SMITE’s Season of Hope kicks off this week:

Undecember, a hack-and-slash RPG, is pushing out a new patch called Ganida on April 27th along with a new seasonal mode:

