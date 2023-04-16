The MOP Up: Elder Scrolls Online wises up

As the Necrom expansion looms in Elder Scrolls Online’s future, there are several new NPCs for players to anticipating meeting. One of these is Leramil the Wise: “If you intend to learn more about Hermaeus Mora, the Prince of Fate, you will undoubtedly cross paths with Leramil the Wise during your adventures in the Telvanni Peninsula.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Wolcen wins “most decimal points award” for its 1.1.7.4 update, which “adds the ability to spend Skulls more easily in Infinity difficulty, addresses some problems with the campaign save system, and fixes an issue which caused a disconnection.”

Albion Online’s new east server took away the artificial restrictions and allowed players to go everywhere in the game world.

Feel in the mood for some online military action? War Thunder hotfixed a bunch of stuff, Enlisted added historically inaccurate WWII tank walkers, and World War II Online added proximity attack objectives and a new Wellington medium bomber.

Neocron added and improved several pathfinder missions in its latest patch.

InnoGames, which makes Forge of Empires, laid off 75 members of its staff recently.

Get ready for Redfall with this new character story trailer:

