MMO Week in Review: RIP SOLO, welcome Diablo IV

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

The MMO genre was dealt a nasty blow this week as Gameforge and Wangyuan Shengtang announced the impending western sunset of Swords of Legends Online after just under two years, adding one more Asian MMO to the pile of “temports” sent to the west to make a little launch money and then be left to die.

Meanwhile, Embers Adrift announced a F2P switch, we got a deep look into PSO2’s new player housing system, Activision-Blizzard’s CEO claimed all the misconduct accusations against the company are a big labor and media conspiracy, and we caught a Kickstarter MMO fabricating fake reviews – including one using our logo. And of course, much of the gaming world was caught up in the Diablo IV early access haze.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleThe MOP Up: CDPR lays off the rest of Gwent’s dev team

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments