MMO Week in Review: RIP SOLO, welcome Diablo IV

The MMO genre was dealt a nasty blow this week as Gameforge and Wangyuan Shengtang announced the impending western sunset of Swords of Legends Online after just under two years, adding one more Asian MMO to the pile of “temports” sent to the west to make a little launch money and then be left to die.

Meanwhile, Embers Adrift announced a F2P switch, we got a deep look into PSO2’s new player housing system, Activision-Blizzard’s CEO claimed all the misconduct accusations against the company are a big labor and media conspiracy, and we caught a Kickstarter MMO fabricating fake reviews – including one using our logo. And of course, much of the gaming world was caught up in the Diablo IV early access haze.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

