The MOP Up: CDPR lays off the rest of Gwent’s dev team

As CD Projekt Red prepares to end development of its card battler Gwent, it announced that it’ll be letting the remaining 30 developers on the team go by the end of the year.

“And even though decisions like this are unavoidable and a natural result of the transition, we’d like to express our sincere thanks for all the contributions these team members have made to Gwent,” the studio said.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Conan Exiles is getting ready to release the Age of War Chapter 1 mod devkit on June 22nd.

Bungie is holding back and scaling back work being done on The Last of Us multiplayer, with developer Naughty Dog saying, “We know many of you have been looking forward to hearing more about our The Last of Us multiplayer game. We’re incredibly proud of the job our studio has done thus far, but as development has continued, we’ve realized what is best for the game is to give it more time.”

At NetEase Connect 2023, Infinite Langrage “unveiled the highly anticipated Lagrange Legacy version, featuring exciting Earth Day activities and a groundbreaking gameplay addition called ‘identifying unknown strategic assets.'”

Identity V is hosting a crossover event with Angels of Death.

V Rising continues to stamp out bugs following its Gloomrot release, while Neverwinter’s latest small patch tidied up some issues with various companions.

Check out the development history of WalkScape, a pedometer app/game fusion! It’s currently in closed beta.

ESO players are organizing a “massive” Pride event in the game with parades and contests.

Reader Jason sent us this energetic Street Fighter 6 launch trailer:

Haven Studios announced the creation of “AAA multiplayer experience” known as Fairgame$:

