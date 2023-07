MMO Week in Review: Blizzard’s bountiful bungles

Blizzard had a rough week, lurching from messy story to story, all tucked neatly under the arc of the FTC appearing to finally give up on blocking Microsoft’s ABK acquisition. Blizzard itself managed to piss off the Diablo IV fanbase with a trainwreck patch for which it had to offer penance on Friday, then the ABK financials made clear that while Diablo IV had made a nice chunk of one-time money, the company’s MAUs continue to sag thanks to WoW Dragonflight’s lack of pull with MMORPG fans and Overwatch 2 bleeding players. Blizzard’s solution to the latter? Shove the game out on Steam, which the company has traditionally snubbed, then lay off esports workers and jeopardize what’s left of the once-lucrative Overwatch League. Welp, least it’s not boring.

