MMO Week in Review: Fury Inconspicuous

World of Warcraft launched its Fury Incarnate patch this week, so you might think the MMO world would be fixated on that, but Blizzard almost immediately moved on to promoting the next patch, Guardians of the Dream, and admitted that it’s considering directly selling the trader’s tender currency, effectively marking the pivot of the trading post to an overt cash shop.

Meanwhile, we got a look at the newly launched Fae Farm, SWTOR launched its fifth season, and Jagex finally apologized for the deeply unpopular battle pass monetization that it tried to ram through in RuneScape.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

