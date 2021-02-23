Massively OP Podcast Episode 310: The BlizzConline afterparty

In this week’s show, Bree and Justin go through all of the big reveals from BlizzConline 2021, discuss New World’s latest delay, look at ArcheAge’s upcoming server merges, talk some Lord of the Rings Online news, and critique how World of Warcraft treats new players.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Intro
- News: BlizzConline 2021 coverage
- News: New World triggers another delay
- News: ArcheAge is getting big merges
- News: LOTRO hosts another producer Q&A
- Mailbag: WoW’s new player leveling experience
- Outro
