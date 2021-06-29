World of Warcraft’s 9.1 Chains of Domination will finally launch today

World of Warcraft Retail players have been waiting an excessively long time for this patch, but 9.1 Chains of Domination is finally set to roll out to the live servers today.

Blizzard dropped final patch notes last night, but you already know what’s in it: flight in Shadowlands (finally), the Korthia zone (yeah, you’re going back to the Maw), the Sanctum of Domination raid, the Mythic-only Tazavesh dungeon, the new PvP season, new covenant campaign chapters, high-end mob auto-attack damage reduction, better baseline endgame dungeon loot, and the expected round of PvE and PvP class balancing. Torghast has seen a pass with new layers and a reduction in floors per run. The text-to-speech chat tools seem handy too. Raiders, make sure you check out the whole unlock schedule.

And hey, if you were pissed about the way gem sockets for legendaries were originally planned to launch, you can relax, as Blizzard has changed the plan for the better now:

“Previously on the PTR, only newly-created Shadowlands Legendaries were set to receive a gem socket. With today’s update, all items granted legendary power by the Runecarver in the Helm, Neck, Bracer, Belt, and Ring slots will receive a socket, whether you’re creating a brand new item or upgrading an older one. We’re working on an issue with this: the preview of some items may not show the socket when you’re setting up your upgrade at the Runecarver, but the socket will be included on the final item. We’ll get the preview fixed as soon as possible.”

In other WoW news, the Arena World Championship kicks off its Shadowlands Season 2 circuit next month beginning on July 31st.