Betawatch: New World gets delayed once again

What’s that? New World with another delay? All right, look, it’s not funny any more, folks. This game has been delayed so many times that we all expected this to happen, and even then it was meant to be a joke rather than another actual thing that happened. Seriously, at some point you need to just launch! At least it’s only until the end of September.
Other beta news? Yeah, we can do that.
- Corepunk has delayed its beta testing until December. All of these delays are stacking up, and that’s another title that’s delayed before. Whee.
- Bless Unleashed has left beta. And it did so by actually launching. Wild.
- Elyon is… not delaying, but is expanding the PvP options in its beta test this month. Oh, thank goodness, everything’s going as scheduled. That’s nice to see.
- If you want to try TitanReach for free, you can do that now. Not for very long, but you can do it! That’s the important thing!
- Lastly, Ship of Heroes is previewing the playable missions of its own beta event, coming soon to a computer near you! Wow, this one is actually happening.
Yes, we deliberately arranged this one to end with positivity. That’s just how it works in these parts sometimes. You can also check out our whole list just below and let us know if something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing or if we forgot something important. You’ll earn our love! (Actual cash value of our love: negligible.)
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta, launch on September 29th
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed beta, launch on September 28th
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha, beta starting August 7th
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Early access, free-to-play until alpha
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
LEAVE A COMMENT