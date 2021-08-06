Betawatch: New World gets delayed once again

What’s that? New World with another delay? All right, look, it’s not funny any more, folks. This game has been delayed so many times that we all expected this to happen, and even then it was meant to be a joke rather than another actual thing that happened. Seriously, at some point you need to just launch! At least it’s only until the end of September.

Other beta news? Yeah, we can do that.

Yes, we deliberately arranged this one to end with positivity. That’s just how it works in these parts sometimes. You can also check out our whole list just below and let us know if something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing or if we forgot something important. You’ll earn our love! (Actual cash value of our love: negligible.)



As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Blankos Block Party: Early access

Book of Travels: Closed beta

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

Dauntless: Open beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?

Dual Universe: Paid beta

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Elyon: Closed beta, launch on September 29th

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured: Alpha

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam

Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha

New World: Closed beta, launch on September 28th

Occupy White Walls: Early access

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Rise Online: Open alpha

Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Ship of Heroes: Alpha, beta starting August 7th

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Temtem: Early access

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed alpha

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

TitanReach: Early access, free-to-play until alpha

Valiance Online: Closed beta

Wild Terra 2: Early access

Zenith: Pre-alpha

Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Betawatch every week for a run-down of MMOs that are still on the road to launch, even if they appear to have set up a permanent residence in a shed called early access.