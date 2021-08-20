Betawatch: Elyon and Diablo II Resurrected kick off beta events

More closed beta for Elyon? It’s more likely than you think. It’s actually certain, in fact. The game has showed off its rune attributes system as well as all six classes as the closed beta helpfully hums onward. A lot of people wanted to check this one out, so we’re curious what people thought about it if you’ve played.

More beta news, coming at you!

We should name our columns like that, actually. Hopefully you enjoyed this installment of Betas and Alphas and Early Access and games that are never going to release and stuff! You can leave your impressions of any of that stuff down in the comments if you’re so inclined! You can also let us know if something slipped into another test phase without us noticing. We’ll be all thankful and stuff.



As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Blankos Block Party: Early access

Book of Travels: Closed beta

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

Dauntless: Open beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Diablo II Resurrected: Early access open beta

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?

Dual Universe: Paid beta

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Elyon: Closed beta, launch on September 29th

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured: Alpha

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam

Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha

New World: Closed beta, launch on September 28th

Occupy White Walls: Early access

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Rise Online: Open alpha

Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Ship of Heroes: Alpha, beta starting August 7th

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Temtem: Early access

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed alpha

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

TitanReach: Early access, free-to-play until alpha

Valiance Online: Closed beta

Wild Terra 2: Early access

Zenith: Pre-alpha

