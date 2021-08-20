Betawatch: Elyon and Diablo II Resurrected kick off beta events

More closed beta for Elyon? It’s more likely than you think. It’s actually certain, in fact. The game has showed off its rune attributes system as well as all six classes as the closed beta helpfully hums onward. A lot of people wanted to check this one out, so we’re curious what people thought about it if you’ve played.
More beta news, coming at you!
- Guild Wars 2 held its first beta event for End of Dragons giving players a chance to test out the first three elite specializations in action.
- Cinderstone Online, formerly Fioresia Online (this is just the time for games to change their names), has rebranded and started closed beta testing.
- Want to test out Star Citizen for free? You can actually do that now through August 27th, if you’re so inclined.
- The hilariously named Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff is bulking out the “stuff” portion with its roadmap including dungeons and housing.
- Finally, Diablo II Resurrected’s early access open beta is live. Now you get the fun of deciding whether that’s worth it.
We should name our columns like that, actually. Hopefully you enjoyed this installment of Betas and Alphas and Early Access and games that are never going to release and stuff! You can leave your impressions of any of that stuff down in the comments if you’re so inclined! You can also let us know if something slipped into another test phase without us noticing. We’ll be all thankful and stuff.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Diablo II Resurrected: Early access open beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta, launch on September 29th
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed beta, launch on September 28th
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha, beta starting August 7th
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Early access, free-to-play until alpha
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
