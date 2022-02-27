MMO Week in Review: Eternity’s End of Dragons

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

While the world is occupied by tragedy, it’s understandable if you need to take refuge in MMOs right about now, and there’s plenty to do that got buried by war dispatches this week: World of Warcraft rolled out Eternity’s End, Destiny 2 patched in The Witch Queen, and both Lord of the Rings Online and Dungeons and Dragons Online delivered updates as well. With one day left in the month, we’ll see the last of February’s big drops in the form of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons. Hang in there, folks.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

