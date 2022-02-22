Massively OP Podcast Episode 361: A disturbance in the Force

On this week’s episode, Larry and Justin talk about the controversial release of SWTOR’s Legacy of the Sith, LOTRO’s latest update, Palia’s announced business model, DDO’s new producer, Final Fantasy XIV plans, and favorite MMO NPCs.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, ESO, SWTOR, Conan Exiles
- News: SWTOR’s latest expansion is poorly received
- News: Palia announces its business model
- News: LOTRO releases Update 32: Rangers and Ruins
- News: DDO hires a new producer
- News: FFXIV lays out its 2022 roadmap
- Mailbag: Trying to get back into MMOs after a long break
- Mailbag: Favorite MMO NPCs
- Outro
