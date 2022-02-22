Massively OP Podcast Episode 361: A disturbance in the Force

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

On this week’s episode, Larry and Justin talk about the controversial release of SWTOR’s Legacy of the Sith, LOTRO’s latest update, Palia’s announced business model, DDO’s new producer, Final Fantasy XIV plans, and favorite MMO NPCs.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

