MMO Week in Review: 3/5 LFM need heals and tank PST link achieves no noobs

World of Warcraft announced Dragonflight this week, along with a LFD-less Wrath Classic that whipped the wider MMORPG community into a froth over the old hardcores-vs.-casuals debate.

Meanwhile, Lord of the Rings Online is giving away so much stuff for its anniversary that the servers crumpled, Guild Wars 2’s Flame and Frost re-emerged for players, TERA announced a sunset on PC, Final Fantasy XIV attempted to mop up its housing crisis, and EVE Online hiked its sub and currency prices citing inflation.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement