MMO Week in Review: 3/5 LFM need heals and tank PST link achieves no noobs

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

World of Warcraft announced Dragonflight this week, along with a LFD-less Wrath Classic that whipped the wider MMORPG community into a froth over the old hardcores-vs.-casuals debate.

Meanwhile, Lord of the Rings Online is giving away so much stuff for its anniversary that the servers crumpled, Guild Wars 2’s Flame and Frost re-emerged for players, TERA announced a sunset on PC, Final Fantasy XIV attempted to mop up its housing crisis, and EVE Online hiked its sub and currency prices citing inflation.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
