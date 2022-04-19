Massively OP Podcast Episode 369: FFXIV’s new adventure

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about FFXIV’s Patch 6.1 win and housing lotto fail, ESO’s High Isle prologue, RIFT’s underwhelming update, DDO’s Tabaxi race, and Richard Garriott’s NFT sarlacc trap.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, ESO, DDO, No Man’s Sky, SWG
- News: FFXIV drops Patch 6.1, halts housing lottery
- Mailbag: FFXIV adventure plates
- News: Elder Scrolls Online ramps up hype for High Isle, starts prologue quest
- News: RIFT comes out with that “great” update
- News: Dungeons and Dragons Online are getting cat people
- News: Richard Garriott’s new MMO project is plagued with NFTs
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 369
- Podcast theme: “Saint Taranis” from RIFT
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement