Massively OP Podcast Episode 369: FFXIV’s new adventure

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about FFXIV’s Patch 6.1 win and housing lotto fail, ESO’s High Isle prologue, RIFT’s underwhelming update, DDO’s Tabaxi race, and Richard Garriott’s NFT sarlacc trap.

It's the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails!

