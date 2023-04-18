World of Warcraft Dragonflight readies events, articles, and a cinematic ahead of Embers of Neltharion’s launch

This week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is understandably all about the run-up to the Embers of Neltharion update, which means the next few days are mostly going to be about the patch.

The week’s schedule dates a number of articles centered around update 10.1, which will talk about cross-faction guilds, share details about the next raid, and provide more information about May 9th’s next season. The post also has a calendar of features that will be available on 10.1’s release of May 2nd and other features opening on May 9th. Finally, Blizzard has offered a little scene-setting cinematic that highlights the opening of Neltharion’s lab beneath the Dragon Isles.

Before then, players can expect some events arriving on April 18th, as a bonus pet battle, a Cooking Impossible PvP brawl, and a Legion timewalking event are all scheduled to go live on that date.

