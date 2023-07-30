MMO Week in Review: Dawntrail and Path of Exile 2

But where are the Transformers?

It’s been a hell of a weekend for Final Fantasy XIV and Path of Exile fans thanks to Fanfest and ExileCon. CBU3 took the wraps off FFXIV’s next expansion – Dawntrail – as well as the game’s more immediate patches, while Grinding Gear Games stunned MMOARPG fans by announcing that the long-awaited Path of Exile 2, which will hit beta next summer, will be split off into a proper standalone game after all.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Wow Factor: The future of Blizzard is bleak - So yesterday our Massively Overthinking roundtable asked everyone to sound off on the future of Blizzard because... well, the studio had a plan to weather all of its controversies and…
Perfect Ten: We’ll always have Glorbo - Yes, folks, you've all heard the news by now about how Glorbo is finally being added into World of Warcraft. You may, of course, think that this is all just…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

