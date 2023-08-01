Here’s what to expect in Diablo IV’s August 8 update

If you missed out on last weekend’s Campfire Chat preview of Diablo IV’s next update and aren’t willing to wait on the full patch notes arriving August 2nd, then allow us to get a bit more granular about what patch 1.1.1 is bringing to the OARPG’s table.

As readers might remember, multiple slides were provided by Blizzard in the livestream, with multiple updates that home in on Barbarian and Sorcerer. For the Barbarian, several skills like Bash, Flay, Frenzy, and Lunging Strike will grant more fury; damage is being boosted for some of the Barbarian’s skills; several passives are seeing buffs to damage reduction, bleed damage, and damage duration; and buffs are being applied to class items like Fields of Crimson, Hellhammer, and 100,000 Steps.

For Sorcerers, there’s more damage for multiple skills like Fireball, Destructive Fireball, and Chain Lighting; passives like Combustion and Vyr’s Mastery are getting improvements to burning damage and damage bonuses respectively; multiple nodes on the class’ paragon board are getting buffed; and a lengthy list of legendary aspect updates are being applied, once more landing on the buff side of the scale.

Some other important pieces of update 1.1.1 include a 40% decrease to the cost of respecs, the ability for mount charge attacks to break through barricades, the addition of a new stash tab, improved monster density, and some smaller buffs for the Druid, Necromancer, and Rogue. Those who are looking for “unofficial” patch notes and can’t stand waiting for 24 hours won’t have to look far; there are more than a couple of places sharing the specifics.