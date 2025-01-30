Vaultbreakers – fka Project 4AE – is an upcoming co-op extraction OARPG that isn’t a shooter

Anybody out there remember BetaDwarf’s upcoming MMO Project F4E? You’d be forgiven if you didn’t. It was first announced in 2021 as Project Haven, a co-op PvE MOBA focused on “friendshipping” gameplay, then reinvented as Project F4E as a PvE MOBA that the studio was directly calling an MMO. In the years since, it’s been trekking through development and even open playtesting. And now it’s got a real name: BetaDwarf is now calling it Vaultbreakers.

“BetaDwarf, developer and publisher of Forced, Forced: Showdown, and the popular game Minion Masters, is thrilled to announce the world reveal of its highly anticipated game, Vaultbreakers. Previously known under the codename Project F4E, the game is promising a new take on ARPGs and PvPvE games. Prepare for an adrenaline-pumping experience that combines heroic brawler combat with tense, tactical extraction gameplay in an ever-evolving fantasy world.”

The word “MMO” is no longer being used in the press copy (or on Steam), and it doesn’t really sound like one anyway, for what that’s worth; the studio is now calling it a “hardcore top-down PvPvE ARPG” with “extraction gameplay” – and yet it’s not just an extraction shooter. It kinda looks like League of Legends: The Co-Op Extraction Game, with some Crowfall and World of Warcraft aesthetics thrown in.

“Many of us in the team love the extraction game’s mechanics, but all of them are currently shooters,” says lead game designer Nikolaj Wendt. “Unfortunately, we are also very bad at shooters, but there wasn’t any alternative on the market, so we decided to make our own!”

A fresh round of playtesting begins tomorrow; signups are through Steam. To be honest, we’re just happy we can stop typing “Project F4E” because it breaks our brains every time.