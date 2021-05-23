MMO Week in Review: Burning Crusade, Odyssey, SOLO, Bless, and New Genesis

Bree Royce
It’s been a positively massive week for the MMO genre, with launches and betas left and right: WoW Classic rolled out the Burning Crusade pre-patch, Elite Dangerous launched Odyssey, Swords of Legends Online began its first beta, and we offered impressions of both Bless Unleashed PC and PSO2 New Genesis. Plus, we recapped Guild Wars 2’s Icebrood Saga and Black Desert’s new foray into esports, then we capped off the week side-eyesing Blizzard once again.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

1
SmiteDoctor

You didnt cover Wolcens update.

55 minutes ago