MMO Week in Review: Daybreak’s Marvel MMORPG, Gamigo’s RIFT promise

You might have thought a holiday week would be quiet, but this one definitely was not – in fact, it was only this past week that the Activision-Blizzard board of directors tried to throw up a fresh deflector shield and Bobby Kotick launched a trial balloon about resigning.

But fortunately, some great things happened to the MMO industry last week too: We learned RIFT really is getting some new content and Daybreak is working on a Marvel MMORPG once again. Meanwhile, Star Citizen hit $400M in crowdfunding, New World bungled its latest patch, and Elite Dangerous Odyssey underperformed. Win some, lose some.

