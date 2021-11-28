MMO Week in Review: Daybreak’s Marvel MMORPG, Gamigo’s RIFT promise

By
Bree Royce
-
    
1

You might have thought a holiday week would be quiet, but this one definitely was not – in fact, it was only this past week that the Activision-Blizzard board of directors tried to throw up a fresh deflector shield and Bobby Kotick launched a trial balloon about resigning.

But fortunately, some great things happened to the MMO industry last week too: We learned RIFT really is getting some new content and Daybreak is working on a Marvel MMORPG once again. Meanwhile, Star Citizen hit $400M in crowdfunding, New World bungled its latest patch, and Elite Dangerous Odyssey underperformed. Win some, lose some.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement

No posts to display

1
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
Reader
Armsman

With regard to the Marvel Comics MMO, I find it interesting that most of the Articles from various sites including this one like to mention Jack Emmert’s previous work on City of Heroes; yet they fail to mention that he also created Champions online, and the original design of what became Champions online was supposed to be a Marvel Comics MMO, in cooperation with the Microsoft Corporation; but Microsoft pulled out wants Jack Emmert truthfully said that it was unlikely sad Marvel Comics MMO would reach the same level of subscription numbers of World of Warcraft (and this was Circa 2007).

You must be logged in to vote1You must be logged in to vote 
5 hours ago