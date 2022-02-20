The MOP Up: Uncharted Waters Online decodes the secrets of human heritage

Uncharted Waters Online’s “greatest challenge yet” arrived last week with its Olympia patch. This update added a new legacy theme to decode, a fight against the Grande Ganadors, and phonographs to collect.

“With help from the Book of Wisdom and an adventurous lad named Franz, track down the ancient secrets of our Human Heritage. Search for another of the Seven Wonders of the World and experience history first-hand,” the studio said.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Valorant’s “last patch before Act II targets improved performance, spawn adjustments to Deathmatch and fixing a collection of Agent bugs.”

Albion Online’s Season 14 Crystal League Championship is taking place on February 26 and 27.

Grim Dawn patched in some fixes for critical issues and crashes.

Among Us announced that its release dates for its Imposter and Ejected editions: April 19th for North America and May 31st for Europe and Australia.

The NBA and Fortnite are getting together for another one of those bizarre crossovers that this battle royale title is famous for hosting.

Genshin Impact’s parent company has something to say: “Today, we are excited to announce the official launch of our all-new, forward-thinking brand, HoYoverse. The brand aims to create and deliver an immersive virtual world experience to players worldwide through a variety of entertainment services.”

Frozen Flame pushed out Update 0.27 with improvements to the eagle model, storm warnings, a magic abilities display, and a “new approach” to building.

Legends of Runeterra is running an Arcade Battle Event from now through March 17th with all sorts of premium and free rewards.

MU Online refreshed the Magic Gladiator class with “enhanced skills,” a shield, and the choice between becoming a Knight or Magician. And over in MU Archangel, Webzen added an eagle companion for level 300 players.

Neverwinter posted this notice: “All players who purchased the Lunar Coinpurse this year before it was removed from the Zen Market have had their Zen reimbursed. Updates were made to the Coinpurse to optimize yearly currency type changes; there were some unintended issues which resulted in the incorrect Tiger Coins being awarded in the Coinpurse. Because of this, the item was removed from the Zen Market this year.”

The 12-player Plunder Panic is coming to consoles this spring:

Identity V is getting into the spirit of winter sports:

